Community leader believes Lo has fighting chance in Stampin

KUCHING (Nov 3): Lo Khere Chiang, who has been named Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Stampin, has a fighting chance to wrest the parliamentary seat from the Opposition, opined a Chinese community leader.

The leader, who requested not to be named, said the outcome of the last state election, especially for the three state seats under Stampin, indicates there is support for the ruling coalition.

In December last year, GPS recouped Kota Sentosa and successfully retained Batu Kawah and Batu Kitang, where Lo is assemblyman.

“Based on the previous state election results in the respective state seats in Stampin, also the sentiments of Sarawak’s interests and autonomy are strong, together with all the unfulfilled promises from PH (Pakatan Harapan) previously like the recognition of UEC (Unified Examination Certificate), the empty promises on revenue given by PH.

“In addition, the insults that Sarawak will be bankrupt and the treatment Sarawak had from the PH central government are all not forgotten,” the community leader told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on GPS’ unveiled line-up today.

According to him, Lo is highly-favoured by constituents.

“Lo has been a humble and hard-working elected representative. He is well-liked by the community. The Bumiputera electorate in the area also like him for his humbleness and humility,” he said.

The community leader pointed out that being Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman has also given Lo an additional platform to serve the area.

For Bandar Kuching, where Tay Tze Kok was announced as GPS’ choice, the community leader sees an uphill battle.

“Tay is a young man who is eager to serve and diligent in covering the area. He may not have enough exposure compared to his opponent but everyone has to start somewhere.”

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has announced that its incumbents Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching) and Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin) will be defending their seats.

DAP has held Bandar Kuching since 2004, while the party has been undefeated in Stampin since 2013 election.

Two of the state seats under Bandar Kuching – Padungan and Pending – are held by DAP, while the Batu Lintang seat now has an independent assemblyman.

The Election Commission has fixed Nov 5 for nomination and Nov 19 for polling day.