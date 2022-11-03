Dr Mahathir: GTA will free government from yoke of criminals

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) has the ultimate aim of changing a “criminal-led government” to a clean and trustworthy administration.

In yet another attempt to shore up support for the unregistered coalition that was formed recently, Dr Mahathir said GTA is a movement founded by Malays capable of replacing another mainstream but tainted Malay-centric party, Umno.

“Umno has been hijacked by Malay criminals and are fighting for cash, to save their leaders from being charged in court and imprisoned.

“The fate of the Malays no longer depends on Umno,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman, said GTA has the capability to replace Umno since the informal coalition he founded comprises capable Malays who are passionate about nationalism and their love for the country.

He later further claimed that Malaysia will return as an Asian Tiger country, where Malays will be respected and admired.

“That is our promise to Malaysia and its people.

“Leaders and independent candidates from GTA are free from criminal acts and do not face charges in court.

“GTA will fight with Umno so Malaysia will not be ruled by criminals who have spoiled their party and the country,” he said, insisting that GTA has what it takes to restore political stability and social harmony.

Last month, Dr Mahathir made a similar plea by attempting to downplay the heavy Malay representation in GTA, saying such representation does not mean those within GTA were racist or hostile to non-Malays in multiracial Malaysia.

Currently, there are four political parties in the movement: Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and the Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman). – Malay Mail