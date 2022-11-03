Edwin Banta is GPS’ pick to reclaim Selangau

SELANGAU (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has entrusted Edwin Banta, 57, to reclaim the Selangau parliamentary seat from the Opposition.

Edwin, who is a political secretary to Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, was among the 31 candidates to receive their appointment letters from the coalition in Kuching today.

In 2018, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy treasurer general was appointed Selangau election director.

He has been a political secretary to the Premier since 2016 and is PRS Tamin deputy chairman.

He is also a board member of the Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and Sarawak State Farmers Association.

The successful Dayak entrepreneur has been Sarawak Petroleum Products Agents Association president since 2005.

Edwin is also active in non-governmental organisations and is presently Dayak Oil Palm Association (Doppa) treasurer.

The resident of Rumah John Antieng, Pasai Siong, Sibu, is married to Cecelia Vincent Entering and they have three children – Melanie Ejah, Lybrand Barieng, and Nathaniel Begam.

He has a Master of Business Administration from Ohio University, USA.

Selangau incumbent Baru Bian, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general, will not be defending the seat he won in 2018 on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket but instead be contesting in Lawas.

Baru, who was then state PKR chairman, won by a majority of 486 votes when he polled 11,228 votes against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Rita Insol’s 10,742 votes.