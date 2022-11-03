Fatimah: GPS GE15 women candidates have what it takes to win

KUCHING (Nov 3): The five Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) women candidates have what it takes to win in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the candidates will be backed by the coalition’s strong machinery which will go all out to reach out to voters to ensure that GPS wins big this election.

“We will make sure that our GPS Women election machinery work hard not only in seats contested by our women candidates but also the other seats so that all 31 parliamentary seats will be won by GPS,” she told reporters when met after attending the handing over of ‘watikah’ (candidacy appointment letter) to GPS candidates from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here.

GPS’s women candidates include former Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri who will contest in Santubong, Mukah incumbent Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib and Kota Samarahan incumbent Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The other two are new faces namely Rodiyah Sapiee who will contest in Batang Sadong and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodi in Sri Aman.

When asked how she felt about the chances of the new faces in winning their respective seats, Fatimah stressed that every candidate had to start as a new face in their political journey.

“We all start as a new face including myself.

“But in any election, what is important is the party and the machinery and this is the first time in a general election that GPS will be contesting under its own coalition,” said the Dalat assemblywoman.

Fatimah, who is also Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, said during the last state election, GPS had won handsomely and proven to the people that the coalition walks the talk.

“For instance, in our manifesto for the state election, all of our promises have been fulfilled except for one. This goes to show how serious we are.

“GPS has the best and most structured machinery and this is very important especially for the parliamentary constituencies which cover big areas. But we are ready,” she said.