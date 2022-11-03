Former Sabah Football Club CEO to contest in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Former Sabah Football Club CEO Datuk Verdon Bahanda has announced that he will be contesting for the Kudat parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

He made the announcement through a Facebook live during his visit to Kampung Tanjung Kapur in Kudat on Thursday.

“I previously stated that there is a possibility that I will participate in the GE15 but so far I have not confirmed the matter and today I will give you an answer, I declare to participate in this competition as an independent candidate in Kudat parliamentary.

“My purpose for contesting is not to disrupt the situation but actually more to offer diversity in the GE15, and I hope my participation will improve the quality of all the candidates who are contesting,” he said.

The businessman also hoped that his decision to contest is not considered as a threat by the other candidates but a “friendly match” instead.

“I admit that there are many shortcomings in me compared to the other candidates because they have support from their respective political party.

“So, what I can offer is my sincerity and honesty and also my firmness especially in defending the rights of our community in Kudat,” he added.

With Verdon’s announcement, Kudat is likely to have a four-cornered fight.

The other announced candidates are Rashid Harun (Warisan), Thonny Chee (Pakatan Harapan) and Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah (GRS-BN).

Verdon and Parti KDM’s candidate in Kota Marudu, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, are brothers.