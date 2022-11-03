Former Sibu MP wants water supply system upgraded to stop outage

SIBU (Nov 3): Incumbent Sibu MP Oscar Ling wants the Sarawak government to upgrade the water supply system in this town to put an end to the frequent water supply disruption.

He claimed many of the water pipes were old and leaking, hence causing water disruption.

“We need to look into this problem with urgency and settle it once and for all so that the people do not have to constantly face the problem of water supply disruptions,” he said.

Ling, who is the DAP Election Campaign director for the coming 15th General Election, was referring to the recent pipe leakage in front of Sibu Foochow Association in the past two days.

As a result of the leakage, the water supply to the whole of Sibu town was affected, with areas such as Sungai Merah, Tanjong Kunyit and Sg Lebaan and other remote areas suffering from water disruption.

“Without water supply, the people’s livelihood is affected, causing grave inconveniences to the people, especially for businessmen,” he added.

Ling said his service centre often received complaints from the people on the hardship brought by the frequent disruption of water supply.

“The situation is really worrying and the government should truly look into ways to solve the woes once and for all,” he stressed.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, Ling said all efforts must be made to check these water pipes and ensure that the frequent leakage is tackled and resolved.