GE15: GPS drops three incumbents, two assemblymen included in line-up

KUCHING (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has replaced three incumbents and included two serving state assemblymen in its line-up of candidates for the 15th general election (GE15).

When announcing the list of candidates this morning, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin will defend the seat.

The incumbents who are not seeking re-election are Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in Santubong, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim in Batang Lupar, and Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat in Betong.

All the three incumbents are from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

They are replaced by Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (Santubong), Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (Batang Lupar), and Richard Rapu (Betong).

New face Rodiyah Sapiee will contest in Nancy’s former seat of Batang Sadong.

Also among the 31 candidates are Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who will stand in Stampin, and Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, who is GPS’ candidate for Sarikei.

MORE TO COME