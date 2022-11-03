GE15: Nancy says has big shoes to fill as new Santubong candidate

KUCHING (Nov 3): Dato Sri Nancy Shukri has big shoes to fill as the new Santubong candidate for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) this 15th General Election (GE15).

The three-term Batang Sadong MP will be replacing Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who has decided to step down after four terms as MP for the constituency.

“A big task lies ahead for me to carry out my duties in a new constituency.

“I must give thanks to our leader, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and also my predecessor, Dato Sri Wan Junaidi who has done a great job in Santubong,” she told reporters when met after receiving her ‘watikah’ (appointment letter) from Abang Johari at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Nancy, who is also PBB Women vice chief, said as the new candidate for Santubong, she has much to learn of the culture of her constituents.

“I also hope that Dato Sri Wan Junaidi will come back to his old constituency and help us during the campaign,” she added.

When asked how she felt about replacing Wan Junaidi in Santubong, Nancy said it won’t be a problem.

“This is because all PBB elected representatives have always gone to the ground.

“This is our culture and it is something we have to keep on doing so that we can understand the situation on the ground,” she said.

Nancy is one of five women candidates fielded by GPS for GE15.

Her former seat will be contested by new face Rodiyah Sapiee, who is also one of the women candidates.