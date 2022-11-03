GE15: New face Doris Brodie wants to bring women voices into parliament

KUCHING (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fielding only two women out of the 14 new faces for the 15th General Election (GE15).

One of them is a former senator Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie who will stand in Sri Aman.

Doris, who is also PRS Women chief, when met after the announcement of GPS candidates here today said she is determined to bring the voices of women into parliament.

“Being a woman candidate is not about whether you are lesser or you are better than men in terms of performance. The only thing is the lack of opportunity,” she said, adding she would focus primarily on education developing Sri Aman.

“We are fortunate because Sri Aman is blessed with vast and fertile land. That is why Sri Aman has been identified as Sarawak’s agriculture and food basket hub by 2030. This is already in the planning of the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada).

“We also have beautiful nature and national parks. These are things we can promote as tourism products. These are things that I hope to pursue,” she said.

She also noted that despite having the advantage of being close to Kuching, Sri Aman has yet to experience significant development spillovers.

As such, she said what was needed now is to develop infrastructure in Sri Aman such as roads, and electricity and water supplies.

“We also need education. Very important. But without proper infrastructure it’s difficult for the young people to access education.

“Since Sri Aman has been identified as an agriculture hub by 2030, I think it is important to have a university specialising in agriculture in Sri Aman. This will be ideal.

Another new face Rodiyah Sapiee who will stand in Batang Sadong, she too would like to work with women on the ground through various programme.

“I will work with three assemblymen under Batang Sadong to organise programme for women and young people,” she said.