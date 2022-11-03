GE15: Premier calls on Mukah voters to give Hanifah another chance

MUKAH (Nov 3): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on Mukah voters to continue supporting incumbent Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib in the 15th general election (GE15).

Abang Johari said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate, who is the caretaker Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), is a young and a capable leader who is involved in fighting for Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“This is for our benefits and GPS pledges to continue to bring development to Mukah,” the GPS chairman said at the launching of ‘Sarawakku Sayang’ programme at Kampung Tellian Tengah here today.

Hanifah, who is vying for her second term as Mukah MP, was first elected in the 14th general election on Barisan Nasional’s ticket where she won in a straight fight against Abdul Jalil Bujang from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

In the election, she obtained a majority of 7,000 votes after polling 13,853 votes against Jalil’s 6,853 votes.

Abang Johari called on the people to take the 22-months experience under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as a lesson.

“Don’t let the banana tree bear fruit twice. Twenty-two months is enough,” he asserted.

“We have felt how it was under PH when many of the development projects in the state were cancelled and even Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya complained after the Igan bridge project was cancelled by PH.

“GPS will work with parties that we can get along with. We want Malaysia to be a strong country. Let’s not change the prime minister halfway because this will destroy the country. We have a lot of potentials,” he said.

On the preparation for GE15, Abang Johari disclosed that GPS will be fielding both young and experienced veteran candidates, to which he believed that the combination will propel the state towards better development in all aspects.

The young candidates, he said, will replace the old leaders when the time comes for them to step down.

The Premier also revealed that of the state’s two-fold revenue this year, but will only make its official announcement in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

Among those present at the event were State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Natural Resources and Urban Development Deputy Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh; Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine; Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi; Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad; Juanda and Hanifah.