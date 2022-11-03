GE15: Set up one-stop centre to assist in devt, growth of SMEs, says S’wak doctor

MEDICAL doctor Dr David Ling hopes the next government will set up a one-stop centre to assist in the development and growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

He said SMEs form the backbone of the nation’s economy and are the biggest sector that provides employment.

However, he said government procedures at the moment are not so business-friendly as there is a lot of red tape.

This would prevent the development of SMEs, he pointed out.

“My experience with opening my clinic – it took more than a year to be licensed. It is a horrendous task for legitimate businesses to be set up.

“Licensing after multiple licensing is their requirement. Running between multiple departments is worse,” he added.

Ling, who is also Lions Club of Pahlawan president, said Singapore had come up with a one-stop application centre which also prevented corruption from creeping in.

“It’s very important to encourage local investment,” he said.