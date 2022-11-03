GE15: Wan Junaidi to help Nancy in campaign for Santubong seat

KUCHING (Nov 3): Former Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has pledged to give his full support to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) new candidate for the Santubong parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking to The Borneo Post, the caretaker law minister said he would assist his fellow party member Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who was previously the member of parliament (MP) for Batang Sadong, during the campaigning period to ensure another landslide victory for GPS.

“To me, there is no problem for Nancy to stand in Santubong because she has vast experience. She had been appointed as full minister twice and served three terms as an MP. So, no problem for me.

“What I hope is all GPS candidates will make a landslide victory in the coming polls,” he said when asked to comment on Nancy’s candidacy in Santubong.

When asked about his next plan, he said he would go down himself to campaign, especially in seats that do not get much support.

“If our Premier asks me to help any GPS candidates, I will go down to help them campaign. InshaAllah (God willing), I will help them, no problem,” he added.

On Sunday, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg revealed that Wan Junaidi might not be contesting in the coming polls, saying that the former Santubong MP had expressed his wish to not defend his seat.

Wan Junaidi had been Santubong MP since 2004.