GE15: Willie pledges to work extra hard to deliver Puncak Borneo seat for GPS

KUCHING (Nov 3): The incumbent for Puncak Borneo Datuk Willie Mongin said he will work extra hard to deliver the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

“I would like to appeal to all the voters in Puncak Borneo to give me the chance to continue to serve, to support GPS in Puncak Borneo and in every constituency.

“I hope that all the efforts that we have done so far will be translated by the support on the ground,” he told reporters after the announcement of GPS candidate at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Asked to respond on the favourable feedback from the ground, he said there is no such thing as an easy win.

“In election, there is no such thing as easy win. We have to work our path; we have to be sincere to people.

“We have to do everything to make sure that we can boost the people’s confidence, so that voters can really support us,” he added.

Willie said he and his team, which comprises of everyone in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and GPS coalition parties, would have to work very hard to win big in the coming election.

Willie also expressed his gratitude to the Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his trust and confidence in him.

“Like what I mentioned earlier that I would leave it to the leadership of the party to decide (on my candidacy) and now that I have been selected, I have to work very hard, continue to serve the people, basically to look after the wellbeing of the people and every aspect that I can.

“I think let the people see what I have done over the last four years or so and I will continue to do what is good for the people and for the area.

“And I will double the effort to ensure more development will be brought to the area and their welfare is well taken care of,” he said.

Willie also thanked his ‘old’ supporters who many of them are still supporting him.

“I hope they will be able to see the bigger picture because we need more representatives from GPS for stability and strength of our representations and to have our strong voice in Parliament,” he said.

Willie was accepted as a PBB member without any conditions attached on Aug 6, this year.

He first won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner in the 2018 general election before quitting the party in a political crisis in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He has maintained that he was merely ‘parked’ in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after he left PKR and had not joined the party.