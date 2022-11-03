GE15: Wong thanks Abg Jo, SUPP leaders after being fielded by GPS to contest Lanang seat

SIBU (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Lanang seat in the 15th general election Wong Ching Yong has expressed his gratitude to the coalition chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for putting the trust in him to contest in the seat.

“Thanks to the GPS party leadership for supporting me as a candidate for the Lanang seat in the coming 15th GE,” he said in a statement after receiving his `watikah’ as the GPS candidate for the seat from Abang Johari in Kuching today.

Wong also expressed his gratitude to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting and the SUPP Dudong branch leaders for rendering their undivided support to him all these years.

He said he was particularly grateful to Dr Sim for giving him the support after he was “surprisingly and unexpectedly denied the opportunity, at the very last minute, to contest in the Dudong seat in the 2021 state election”.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) President Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who was picked to represent GPS for the seat in the 2021 state election, polled 9,390 votes to confidently win the seat, beating Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Wong Hie Ping (3,584 votes) and DAP’s Paul Ling (2,724 votes.)

“Also, without the support and advice from Ting and the party central, it is unlikely for me and SUPP Dudong branch to move on and recover from the serious setback of losing N52 Dudong candidacy in the last state election,” Wong said.

Lanang incumbent Alice Lau, when contacted, said she has no qualms in facing whoever that is selected by GPS to contest in the seat. Lau has been the MP for Lanang for two-term.

“I will not underestimate any candidate from any party and there are no pushovers in any election. Everyone has their personality, strength and characters and it is not for me to judge them. Let the voters be the judge,” she added.

Besides DAP and GPS, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) had also announced that the party would field its secretary-general Priscilla Lau for the seat, while businessman Dato Wong Tiing Kiong had also announced he would run as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, SUPP Bukit Assek treasurer Raymond Tiong, who was earlier strongly tipped to be GPS’ candidate for Lanang, said he respected the GPS leadership’s decision in picking Wong as the candidate for Lanang.

“It’s alright with me and I do not see any problem with Wong getting the slot. All the best to him,” he said when contacted.

The 53-year-old businessman said he would continue to serve the party in his capacity as the treasurer of Bukit Assek branch.