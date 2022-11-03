GPS picks Hanifah to defend Mukah in GE15

MUKAH (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has retained Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib as the preferred candidate to defend the Mukah Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The announcement was made by GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Headquarters in Kuching this morning.

Hanifah was first fielded in the GE14 in 2018 under Barisan Nasional (BN), replacing the incumbent Tan Sri Muhammad Leo Micheal Toyad Abdullah. Leo held the seat from 1982 to 2013.

Hanifah won with a 7,000 votes majority after receiving 13,853 votes while her opponent Abdul Jalil Bujang from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) obtained 6,853 votes.

Since the first time it was contested in 1969, the Mukah Parliamentary seat has never fallen into the hands of the Opposition.

Mukah Parliament is divided into three state constituencies namely Balingian, Tellian and Dalat.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission (EC), the number of registered voters in Mukah Parliament is 46,998 people.

Meanwhile Pakatan Harapan (PH-PKR) GE15 candidate for Mukah, Abdul Jalil Bujang, said that GPS would continue to lead the state government after the GE15.

“The people of Sarawak do not need to worry because GPS will remain the government of Sarawak,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said the GE15 is the time to choose and determine the leadership of the federal government.

“Right now, this country needs a leader who has a clear vision and mission to lead, restore and rebuild the country’s dignity,” said Abdul Jalil who was referring to PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Abdul Jalil who is PKR Mukah branch chief said this GE15 is to ensure Anwar will be the country’s 10th prime minister to lead the country for the next five years.

“Now, it is time for the people of Sarawak to give DSAI (Anwar) a chance to lead the country,” he said.

As a PH candidate in Mukah parliament, he promised four things that will be given priority by the PH government namely education, health, housing and employment.