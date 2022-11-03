GPS-PN relations likely strained after GE15, says analyst

KUCHING (Nov 3): The relationship between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) is expected to be strained following the announcement by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that it will field candidates in Sarawak in the coming general election, says political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya.

“The GPS-PN relationship will be strained after GE15 because PN has allowed its components Bersatu and PAS to contest (in Sarawak), causing inconveniences to PBB, PDP and PRS,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was referring to PN’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), and GPS’ Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

PN announced Tuesday that Saratok incumbent Datuk Ali Biju and Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang will defend their seats on the Bersatu ticket.

Muhyiddin also announced Duke Janteng as Bersatu’s candidate for the Bintulu seat, currently held by PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

At the same time, PAS will contest the Batang Lupar seat but the identity of its candidate was not revealed during Muhyiddin’s announcement. The incumbent for Batang Lupar is PBB’s Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim.

“This is an experiment by PN to gauge its popularity – to see if Sarawakians accept the coalition,” said Awang Azman.

Having said that, he believed PN still has ample time to review its decision and withdraw from contesting in Sarawak before nomination day this Saturday.

“If this matter persists, PN will not only dismantle the good GPS-PN relationship, but also destroy their bigger interest than just to contest for the sake of election.

“And PN would most likely suffer a heavy defeat in three of those seats in Sarawak. It has the potential to win only Saratok,” he predicted.

Awang Azman also believed that PN’s action of fielding candidates in Sarawak would only improve ties between GPS and Barisan Nasional (BN), which Muhyiddin has branded as PN’s “main enemy” this GE15.

GPS will announce its 31 candidates today.