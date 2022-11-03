I will work hard to ensure victory in Tuaran – Hajiji

TUARAN (Nov 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he will work very hard to ensure Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) wins the Tuaran parliamentary seat comfortably in the 15th General Election.

Speaking at a gathering with Tuaran Umno and Tuaran Bersatu divisions leaders at Dewan Seri Sulaman near here on Thursday, Hajiji said the decision to field Datuk Joniston Bangkuai was made in the interests of the constituents.

GRS was formed on an understanding that it was time for all to work together to develop Sabah, he said.

“We must not repeat past mistakes. There was too much politicking that the responsibility to develop the state was not carried out,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the reason that Sabah is the second poorest state in Malaysia despite having so much resources was due to too much political bickering.

“So it is time that we stop these political bickering and concentrate on developing the state instead,” he said.

GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) here will form a joint election machinery in Sulaman and Pantai Dalit to ensure victory for Joniston.

Present at the gathering were Joniston, who is also Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister; Tuaran Umno chief and BN candidate for Kota Belud, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan; and Sabah Assistant Finance Minister, Datuk Jasnih Daya, who is also the Tuaran Umno deputy chief.

Joniston who is the Kiulu assemblyman, is expected to face off against incumbent Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, the Upko president, and former beauty queen Joanna Rampas from Warisan.

GRS and Barisan want to wrest the Tuaran seat from Madius, who is seen as a Barisan traitor because of his decision to pull Upko out of the coalition to forge a coalition with Parti Warisan and Pakatan Harapan hours after the 2018 General Election.

Joniston defeated Madius by over a 1,200-vote majority for the Kiulu state seat in the 2020 snap Sabah elections, while in the 2018 general election, Joniston defeated Joanna by 1,443 votes to retain his Kiulu seat he first won in 2013.