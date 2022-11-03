Ibraco to launch The NorthBank Commercial Centre at The NorthBank Township

IBRACO Berhad, a doyen in property development for Sarawak since 1974, is launching another highly anticipated commercial development called The NorthBank Commercial Centre on November 4-6, 2022 (Friday until Sunday), from 10am to 5pm, at Ibraco Gallery @ The NorthBank.

The NorthBank Commercial Centre, a precursor to the future NorthBank Business Exchange, is set to become one of the fastest-growing, vibrant, and leading business hubs in Kuching.

Located strategically along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, this highly visible and seamlessly accessible development offers a myriad of resources, amenities, and conveniences to cater to every business’ unique needs.

With access to a large customer base from the adjacent residential areas, as well as the thousands of workers from the Sama Jaya High Tech Park and its surroundings, every purchaser will have the opportunity to expand their businesses and become one of the most sought-after enterprises at The NorthBank area.

The NorthBank Commercial Centre is a self-sustaining business growth area with huge potential to an extensive networking system, which enables the business community to provide complementary support to and services for each other. The business-friendly nature of this development provides the avenue for businesses and enterprises to share knowledge and exchange ideas within its ecosystem.

At this commercial centre, there are 59 units of three-storey commercial shop lots with double frontage access for potential buyers to choose from, and featuring individual staircases to the upper shop lots. There are also nine units of single-storey lock-up shops with ample open spaces for easy-going socialising. In addition, four blocks of eight-storey strata-titled office towers are available to cater to all types of businesses, from small and medium enterprises, to the multinational corporations.

The NorthBank Commercial Centre will be a great place for businesses to flourish, and potentially become the catalyst for economic growth in Kuching’s ever-growing city centre.

To further explore investment opportunities, visit us during the launching on November 4-6, from 10am to 5pm, or call 082-361111, visit our website at www.ibraco.com or www.the-northbank.com, or go to our Ibraco Berhad Facebook and Instagram pages.