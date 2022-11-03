JuhBalitNgundi launches crowdfunding for S’wakian students in state’s IPTAs to return home to vote

KUCHING (Nov 3): SiswaBalik Initiative today launched the #JuhBalitNgundi campaign to raise RM50,000 by Nov 10 for 300 Sarawakian students in the state’s public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) to return home for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

The #JuhBalitNgundi campaign is opening up applications to eligible Sarawakian students studying in Sarawak IPTAs who are unable to afford the costs of transportation to their hometown.

The initiative is a joint collaboration by Rise of Social Efforts (Rose) and the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Platform for Reform Sarawak Chapter.

SiswaBalik Initiative representative and IPTA student Samuel Justine said the initiative believes in access to voting as an integral part of youth’s democratic rights and the voting process should always be made easy.

“All this time, the government has been promoting youth as the future leaders of this country, but all of this has been reduced to merely political tokens.

“It is high time for the government, politicians and the Election Commission (EC) to take heed and take immediate action to remedy this problem,” he said.

He further said that the campaign is to help fellow students get home to vote for GE15 and show that they are sincere in filling the gaps that have robbed them of their voices.

“We are painfully aware that what we do here is only a drop in the ocean as there are many students studying in the Peninsula who also wish to come back to vote.

“But we believe in the motto ‘if not us, who will?’. We therefore announce the launch of our #JuhBalitNgundi campaign,” he said at the press conference for the launch of the campaign.

Samuel further indicated that a student could be sent from Kuching to Miri with RM110 and to Limbang by bus or van with RM200, but it would cost much more for students from deeper inland like Baram.

“Having said that, no amount is too small and all contributions towards this campaign are appreciated. Our crowd-funding target for this initiative is RM50,000,” he said.

Another SiswaBalik representative Luqman Al-Hakim said based on their survey findings to gauge local students’ readiness to return home to vote, they were worried about voter turnout, especially by the youths.

“Since Undi18 has been ratified, we question the government’s commitment in realising youth participation in the democratic process,” he said.

Though the students are eager to exercise their voting right and take part in the electoral process of this country, he feared they are hindered due to financial constraints.

“The transportation costs are simply too high for students, especially when the flight cost reached more than RM700 for returning flights from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur.

“If the majority of our local students can’t return home and vote, the Undi18 law will sadly amount to only an empty promise,” he said.

The survey also asked respondents whether they agreed that the EC should allow students studying in Malaysia the right to postal voting, to which 83.4 per cent of 505 respondents agreed that they should be entitled for postal voting facilities while 16.3 per cent wished that the government would give students special heavily discounted transport fares.

“We thus call upon and demand that the EC step in and resolve this matter by granting all Sarawakian students, specifically those who are pursuing their studies in other states and Sarawakian students studying far away from their hometowns, the right to vote by post or alternatively vote in advance from their respective IPTA or IPTS.

“We are not alone in this demand and there have been similar calls including by former EC deputy chairperson Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar who said that 1.4 million students will be unable to vote due to financial constraints,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rose vice president Geoffrey Tang also hoped that the initiative could crowdfund a total of RM50,000 for the 300 students so they could exercise their rights to vote since postal voting is denied.

Members of the public may donate to the fundraising through Rose at CIMB Bank 8603651618.