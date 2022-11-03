Kpg Tiris Masjid villagers’ swift action prevents house from being razed by fire

MIRI (Nov 3): Quick action by the villagers of Kampung Tiris Masjid in Bekenu managed to prevent a house from being razed by fire last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a family of four, who resided in the house, were unhurt during in the incident.

He said a team of 10 personnel from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene located about 40 kilometres from the station after receiving a call at 7.13pm.

“Upon arrival at 7.52pm, the operation commander reported that a non-permanent house measuring 20 by 30 square feet was partially damaged by fire.

“No extinguishing operation was carried out as the fire had been doused off by the villagers before the firefighters arrived at the scene,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam said an inspection conducted later found that the fire only damaged the house interior including the kitchen, ceiling and furniture.

After ensuring that no remnants of the fire were left at the scene, the Bomba team ended the operation at 8.25pm.