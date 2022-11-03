Lo tells voters to send all 31 GPS MPs to parliament for a stronger Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Stampin, Lo Khere Chiang, has called on voters in the state to vote for GPS and send all of its 31 MPs to parliament to make Sarawak stronger.

“In the past we talked about Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Sarawak with BN and Sarawak with PH.

“Today, we are not talking about Sarawak being part of PN and not being part of PH. We are now talking about Sarawak under GPS, we are on our own, we are standing on our own.

“How do we stand on our own? We must get every Sarawakian to stand together. Only then can we stand on our own, only then can we protect Sarawak, only then can we regain all the rights enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he told reporters after the announcement of GPS candidate at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy secretary general, will make his parliamentary election debut in the 15th general election.

He added that the Sarawak Premier had mentioned in the announcement of candidates that a Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had already done his part to put MA63 under the federal constitution.

“Now is the time for every Sarawakian to move on under one brand, GPS, under one voice in GPS, to send all the GPS candidates to parliament,” he said.

On the overall GPS line-up for GE15, Lo said the leaders had already selected the best candidates.

He said he was happy that GPS and Supp leaders have confidence in him to wrest Stampin seat from the DAP.

“I want to thank the Premier of Sarawak and our party president Dato Sri Dr Sim for picking me from all possible candidates and putting the responsibility on me.

“It’s a heavy responsibility but I believe our people are ready,” said Lo, who only knew about his candidacy two days ago.