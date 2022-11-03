Man arrested in Miri for allegedly preventing cops from carrying out duties, driving against traffic

MIRI (Nov 3): A man was arrested at Piasau Jaya here yesterday for allegedly preventing the police from carrying out their duties and driving against the flow of traffic.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man had refused to cooperate with the police when he was stopped by personnel from the police patrol unit after being spotted acting suspiciously in the area around 12.20am.

“The man refused to cooperate and tried to escape by driving the lorry against the flow of traffic, causing danger to other road users.

“The personnel from the patrol unit chased after the man and managed to arrest him and seized the lorry,” said Alexson in a statement.

He said an inspection conducted found that the lorry had no road tax and suspect driver did not have a valid driving licence.

“The case is being investigated under Section 186/353 of the Penal Code and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.”

He advised the public to always abide by the law and cooperate with the police.