MBKS, Trienekens launch pilot project to inculcate recycling among Kuching folk

KUCHING (Nov 3): A pilot project to inculcate recycling among Kuching folk by preparing separate waste bins for the residents of apartments and condominiums was launched by Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng this morning.

Speaking at the launch of the pilot project held at PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront, Wee said the project, which is done in collaboration between Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (Trienekens), is participated by PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront, Fulton Park, Toorak Park, Rex Apartment and Gala Residences.

“To make sure this project runs smoothly, we need to educate the residents on recycling. What to recycle, which items falls in which categories and what item can be re-used,” he added.

He said the project, which will start from today (Nov 3) to Oct 31, next year is expected to reduce waste through recycling as well as waste separation at the source.

“We are targeting the high-rise apartments and condominiums for this project because within the MBKS area, we have a lot of high-rise apartments and buildings,” he added.

He said they are hoping that more apartments will join the project once they see the benefits of recycling.

Besides residents, Wee said the management of the buildings will also play a crucial role to inform their residents to separate their recyclable items according to the bin categories.

He also said that by launching the pilot project in a gated community, it will enable the council to monitor the progress of the project more efficiently with the assistance of the building’s management.

Meanwhile, Trienekens deputy group chief executive officer Elvin Wee said they have always been a strong advocate of environmental education.

“With awareness, people can equip themselves with the appropriate knowledge and take the right steps towards the right solutions that can improve the quality of our environment,” he added.

Wee said this is why Trienekens has joined hands with MBKS to launch the pilot project and establish a platform for the community to activate waste reduction initiatives through waste separation at the source.

In citing statistics, he said 60 per cent of the wastes that are thrown into the rubbish bin like plastics, papers, card boxes, aluminum and food waste can be recycled.

Among those present this morning at the launch was Kuching South Deputy Mayor Hilmy Othman.