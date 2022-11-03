MetMalaysia: North-east monsoon to start next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Malaysia is expected to experience the north-east monsoon earlier than expected this Monday (November 7) and which is forecast to continue until March next year.

In a statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said during that period, between four and six monsoon episodes bringing continuous heavy rain could potentially occur.

“Like previous seasons, continuous heavy rain for a period of several days can result in flooding in low-lying areas and those near rivers.

“If continuous heavy rain happens simultaneously with the high tide phenomenon, the risk of flooding may increase,” said the statement.

MetMalaysia said it also expected that the high tide phenomenon may occur starting November 6 until November 11 and November 22 until November 27, followed by December 7-12, December 22-26, January 6-10 and January 21- 25.

During the north-east monsoon, strong winds may result in rough seas and huge waves in the waters of South China Sea.

The public has been advised to be prepared and always to be on the alert with information, advisory and weather warning issued by MetMalaysia through its official website at www.met.gov.my, its mobile application myCuaca and all MetMalaysia social media platforms.

The public can also contact the department’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for enquiries. – Bernama