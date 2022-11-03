Miri man fined RM2,500 for threatening to kill dad

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 28-year-old man RM2,500 in default four months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation against his 60-year-old father in September.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Tommy Cho from Miri for a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Cho committed the offence at his family house at Taman Home Mart in Jalan Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here around 11.30pm on Sept 27 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Cho, who was intoxicated, ran amok and threw a chair in the house and threatened to kill his father by uttering ‘mahu matikah dan mahu makan parangkah?’.

His father, who was worried for the safety of himself and other family members, then lodged a police report, and acting on the information given, Cho was arrested on the next day.

It is understood that Cho was often intoxicated and behaved in that manner.

The investigation of the case revealed that his behaviour had caused trauma to his father.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Cho was unrepresented.