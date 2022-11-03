No cases of drug-laced vape liquids being sold in Sarawak so far, says CP

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Sarawak police have yet to come across any case of drug-laced vape liquids being sold in the state, said state Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Despite that, Mohd Azman said the police will be conducting checks on premises that are selling vapes and vape liquids in the state.

He was asked to comment on a statement issued by the police yesterday confirming that there are activities of selling drug-laced vape liquids openly.

Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said actions to combat such activities have been and are being taken by the police.

She said actions included the successful busting of a drug trafficking syndicate distributing and processing drugs in the form of vape liquids around the Klang Valley last month, with the seizure of drugs and property worth RM3.47 million and the arrest of seven suspects.

“PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) is serious in eradicating all activities involving the distribution and abuse of drugs and stern action will be imposed on any party involved,” she said.

Yesterday, local media reported that drug-laced vape liquids are widely sold online and openly marketed to consumers.