Number of flood victims in Sabah remains at 528

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): A total of 528 flood victims, involving 162 families, are still at seven relief centres (PPS) are still at three districts in Sabah as of 8 am today.

The three flood-affected districts are Tenom, Beaufort and Kunak.

The secretariat for the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said most of the flood victims are in Tenom, involving 443 people from 139 families, who are at five PPS in the district.

The PPS are at Rumah Kebudayaan Makakagas, with 117 people from 32 families; Rumah Kebudayaan Kalang Kanar (29 victims from seven families); Rumah Kebudayaan Gunting (33 people from seven families); Rumah Kebudayaan Pagukon (214 people from 78 families); and Tenom Sports Complex (50 people from 15 families).

In Beaufort, the PPS is at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir which accommodates 57 victims from 17 families, while in Kunak, it involved 28 people from six families and they are at the PPS at Dewan Kampung Airport Tun Fuad.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has forecast thunderstorms in one or two areas in the interiors in the evening today. – Bernama