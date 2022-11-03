Padawan cops arrest 44-year-old man for alleged drug trafficking

KUCHING (Nov 3): Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking near a 24-hour coffeeshop in Batu Kawah here around 10.45pm last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the police also seized drugs believed to be syabu worth RM6,140 and a car from the suspect.

“Police stopped and conducted check on the suspect near the coffeeshop and found two plastic packets containing drugs believed to be syabu weighing at 51g.

“The suspect then led police to his parked car where another two packets of drugs weighing at 10.4g were found,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the drugs were later brought to the police station together with the suspect for a drug test.

“During the drug test, the suspect tested positive for Amphetamine or Methamphetamine,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said a background check conducted on the suspect from Jalan Matang revealed that he has three past criminal records for drug possession and drug abuse.

“During interrogation, the suspect admitted to police that he was involved in drug-related activities since mid-2021,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said besides admitting that all of the seized drugs belonged to him, the suspect told police that he bought the drugs from a local drug dealer twice a week and the payments were made via online banking.

He said the suspect will be remanded today under Section 39A(1) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police will also try to determine the source from where the suspect had bought the drugs,” he added.