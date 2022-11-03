Padawan police looking for witness to assist in attempted rape investigation

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Padawan District Police Headquarters is calling for Erik Maang During, 50, to come forward to assist in an ongoing investigation of an attempted rape.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said Erik is a key witness to the attempted rape allegation made a 28-year-old female victim.

“The victim lodged a police report at the district headquarters around 7.16pm on Nov 2. Police have opened up an investigation paper under Section 376/511 of the Penal Code,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that Erik’s last known address was at Kampung Sarig Simpok Mile 27, Jalan Padawan – Kuching.

“Those who know Erik or have any information on him can contact the investigation officer, Inspector Nor Ainsah at 013-3729471,” he added.

Calls can also be made to the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department’s head ASP Sylvarius at 013-8637241.