Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, motorcyclist flees

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run along Jalan Lintas, near the Puspakom traffic light, here yesterday morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics in the 8.10am incident.

Police investigation revealed the victim was crossing the road from his work place when he was knocked by a motorcycle.

He was thrown a couple of meters away and sustained severe head injuries.

The motorcyclist fled the scene and police are urging eyewitnesses to come forward to assist their investigation, said Mohd Zaidi.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.