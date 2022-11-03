PKR’s Zulhaidah won’t call it quits in Sibuti

MIRI (Nov 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak women chief Zulhaidah Suboh is not a new name in the political arena, especially in the Sibuti area.

The PKR Sibuti branch chairman has been named to face incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni of Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the upcoming general election.

“It will not be an easy task but I will give my best because I believe that the people are longing for a new Sarawak,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Zulhaidah lost to Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat in the last state election for the Lambir seat.

Despite the loss, she said she will not give up and will continue to fight for the interest of the people.

“Although, I’ve not created any success so far, I will not give up and I still go to the ground to listen to the pulses of the voters.”

She said she would continue with her agenda of fighting for basic facilities and infrastructure in Sibuti.

“There are still longhouses and villages in Sibuti that haven’t enjoyed clean water supply, and proper road. There is also the issue of dilapidated schools, waste management and the lack of trading place in the constituency.”

Zulhaidah is also the founder of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sibuti; actively carrying out various community out-reach programme to assist the needy people such as Peka B40 programme, and providing free haircut service to the B40 children.

The Sibuti seat is expected to see a three-cornered fight in the coming election between GPS, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and PKR.

PBDS chairman Bobby William has confirmed he will be contesting the seat.

In GE14, Lukanisman won with a majority of 3,676 votes, defeating PKR’s Jemat Panjang and PAS’ Zulaihi Bakar. Lukanisman garnered 12,214 votes while Jemat polled 8,538 votes and Zulaihi, 1,617 votes.