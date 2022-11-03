Riot confident SUPP can deliver at least four seats to GPS

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem is confident that the party’s candidates this time round can deliver at least four seats to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

Riot said he was very happy with the party’s line-up for the parliamentary election on Nov 19.

“This line-up is definitely stronger because in 2018, out of the seven seats allocated to SUPP, we only won one seat and that is Serian.

“And I am very confident this time around we will win at least four seats,” he told reporters after GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the coalition’s candidates at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Asked to name the four seats, he replied, “Well, you find out for yourself.”

Riot, who has been named to defend Serian, said all SUPP’s other seats are in urban areas.

“I am very confident we can win at least four seats; God willing we take six,” he reiterated.

When asked why he felt that way Riot replied, “Well I am on the ground, I am SUPP deputy president, and I am a member of the GPS presidential council; I have grounds to say that.

“Aside from that, the sentiments on the ground, I think, are with GPS because we are fighting for Sarawak First,” he said.

Riot said he is certain Abang Johari has made the correct decision in choosing candidates as far as SUPP is concerned.

Should Riot succeed in retaining Serian, he would become Sarawak’s longest serving MP.

The 72-year-old is seeking his eighth term in the Dewan Rakyat.