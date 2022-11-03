Salang says he’s been on sabbatical, ready to serve Julau folk again

KUCHING (Nov 3): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum considers his absence from Parliament over the last four years plus as a sabbatical.

Salang said although not a lawmaker during that time, he was still active in politics, including leading the party as president after Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing passed away last year.

“I don’t think I’d call it a retirement but a sabbatical.

“I have decided to contest in Julau again at the request of the voters and the party, and because of the requests I am prepared to come back,” he told reporters after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the coalition’s candidates today.

Salang said his main concern in Julau would be the lack of utilities in many areas.

“For example, we need to connect many more of the households with treated water and electricity supply. Aside from that, Julau is also still very lacking in terms of telecommunications.

“Overall, the area has not improved much better than it was when I was defeated in 2018. In other words, we have to catch up in all aspects,” he said.

On the PRS line-up, Salang said he was very happy Abang Johari had accommodated and agreed to nominate all the candidates listed for consideration.

He said the party’s candidates are a mix of experienced parliamentarians and fresh faces.

“In the case of our Women’s chief Doris Sophia Brodi, who has been nominated to contest in Sri Aman, we cannot say that she is ‘fresh’ because she was already a two-term senator and was the Deputy Yang di-Pertua Dewan Negara.

“So, she is an experienced person. Other than that, we’ve got two fresh faces in the persons of Roy Ginkoi and Edwin Banta.

“Roy is a 43-year-old lawyer and Edwin is a business person. We have a mixture of people of different backgrounds,” he said.

Roy will be fielded in Lubok Antu, while Edwin will stand in Selangau.

In 2018, Salang – the four-term Julau incumbent – lost the seat in a straight fight to Datuk Larry Sng, who contested as an independent.

Sng, who is now Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president following a stint with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), is set to defend the seat.

PRS is a GPS component party along with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).