Sarawak aims for ‘One Community One Counsellor’, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 2): Sarawak aims to achieve ‘One Community One Counsellor’ to ensure the psychological wellbeing of its people and reduce the impact of isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said this is in line with the concept of Sustainable Happiness as envisioned under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The past two years have affected all of us in one way or another. The pandemic has affected our way of life, especially in the way we carry out our tasks and duties. We are forced to be separated from each other, affecting our basic needs of connecting with others as human persons.

“Living in today’s VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) landscape, the never-ending change has altered the psychosocial environment around the world and it shows that there is an urgent need to actively mobilise initiatives for the improvement and sustainability of the wellbeing of our communities,” he said at the International Counselling Convention (ICC) 2022 gala dinner here last night.

To date, there are 488 active counsellors serving the community throughout Sarawak registered under the Malaysian Board of Counsellors.

Abang Johari said there is growing demand for psychologists and counsellors in Sarawak because based on the state’s 2.9 million population, the ratio is just one counsellor per 6,000 people.

“The Sarawak government is aware of the needs and challenges imposed by today’s ever-changing demands of life. Change is inevitable and we ought to see change as an opportunity to improve. For instance, in 2021, the Covid-19 Taskforce, through their online counselling platform has successfully rendered counselling services to a total of 5,490 clients who required psychological support on various issues,” he said.

He pointed out that the state civil service is also covered by the implementation of the Application of Psychology in Human Resource Management for all Sarawak agencies and departments.

“Every civil servant is not just an employee. Being the provider of the family, or a member of the local community they also play other important roles in the community. These roles need to be balanced so that the individual can be holistic in his or her outlook.

“With 42 psychology officers placed in these agencies and departments, we are committed to support the mental health and wellbeing of our civil servants,” he said.

Another initiative is SCS Employee Wellbeing Model, which was developed to serve as a guide in implementing initiatives towards developing a thriving workforce, both mentally and physically.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari has commissioned the establishment of the Sarawak Psychology Counselling Community Centre (SPCC) to care for the mental health and wellbeing of the people, especially to those with psychological issues.

The convention involved 525 participants comprising presenters, practicing counselors, teachers, administrators, and health workers.

Two books, SCS Value Index and SCS Employee Wellbeing Index, were also launched to showcase the government’s efforts to ensure a thriving ecosystem in the public sector.