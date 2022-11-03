Sarawak’s armwrestling champs Jong, Tracey triumph in Melaka

KUCHING (Nov 3): National armwrestling champions Jong Chi Joon and Tracey Edwina Hughes from Sarawak enjoyed a fruitful outing at the Melaka by the Sea Carnival in Pantai Puteri on Sunday.

Jong won the gold in the Men’s Below 86kg after he beat Zil Fadli of Putrajaya in the final.

“This is my second title win this year after winning the Men’s 78kg in the National Armwrestling Championship in Putrajaya in September.

“I am really happy with this achievement because I didn’t think I could win in Melaka. The participants in my category were very challenging for me including one Singaporean. The competition in the final very stiff as l was competing against Zil Fadli from Putra Jaya,” Jong told The Borneo Post.

Finishing in third to fifth positions were Samuel Tan (Singapore), Ameyr Hoo (Putrajaya), and Zamri Abdul Kadir (Negeri Sembilan).

In the Women’s Open, Tracey defeated Melaka’s Nur Ain to win the gold medal.

She was delighted with her performance but admitted it was the most challenging of all the three events she took part in this year.

“I had grabbed silver in the Asia Championships for above 75kg left and right in Kuala Lumpur in June.

“And a couple months back, I grabbed gold for the same categories during the Malaysian nationals,” she said.

Tracey said for the Melaka Open, she faced the highest number of competitors.

“As we were told there were 17 participants, it would be more challenging. It did not break my spirit and felt confident I could go far for the win.

“I am very happy with myself for grabbing the gold after going against many strong opponents. I’m looking forward to get back to training and compete in more tournaments,” added Tracey.

Both Jong and Tracey are trained by coach Dominic Johnny.

Ninety-five pullers, including 17 women, from Singapore, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Sarawak took part in the event organised by the Melaka Armwrestling Association and Melaka Tourism.