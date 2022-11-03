Seven Long Bedian folk hold protest against reappointment of headman

MIRI (Nov 3): A group of seven villagers from Long Bedian, Baram staged a peaceful protest in front of the Miri Resident’s Office today against the reappointment of the village’s headman.

According to group leader Luhat Anyi, 41, the group was dissatisfied with the authorities for reappointing Lah Anyie.

“Lah’s appointment as the headman had previously been nullified by the High Court on May 22, 2022.

“We oppose his reappointment as we believe that he was politically appointed and not according to our customs and tradition,” he told reporters.

Luhat claimed that the majority of villagers in Long Bedian opposed the reappointment and that villagers want Lennon Laing to lead them.

“The Resident’s office had verified the reappointment, even though our community leader Penghulu Nawan Luhat had given his support to nominate Lennon as our choice of headman,” he claimed.

In June 2019, the High Court granted leave to commence a judicial review on Lah’s appointment as Long Bedian headman.

Semuil Wan, Lawing Imang, Ajeng Jau Jok, Luhat Anyi, and Lennon Laing claimed their application was on behalf of the Long Bedian community.

On May 22, 2022, the High Court allowed the judicial review and nullified Lah’s appointment.