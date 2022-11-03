S’wak wants bigger slice of global handicrafts market with Asiacraft 2023

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawak hopes to gain bigger slice of the global handicrafts market through the upcoming Asiacraft 2023 Expo and Conference, says Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He said based on market research firm ResearchandMarkets.com, the global handicrafts market size reached US$680 billion in 2021.

“This is expected to reach US$1,252 billion by 2027, a growth of 10.41 per cent during the period 2022 to 2027. As such, we hope that through this expo, Sarawak can gain a bigger slice of this market.

Asiacraft 2023 aims to position itself as an annual business-to-business event where sellers can meet key buyers from international stores, importers, distributors and retail outlets. It will also focus on bringing in buyers representing the corporate sector looking for gifts,” he told a press conference at the soft launch of Asiacraft 2023 in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

The Expo will also serve as a marketing platform for local and regional manufacturers and suppliers to explore new markets, build brand awareness, meet key buyers and get updated on new trends and developments.

Snowdan added that the arts and handicraft industry plays a crucial role in the economy as it employs thousands of Sarawakians in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and home-based industries.

“It is also part of the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy to preserve heritage and culture, and conserve biodiversity.

“Hence, this is an excellent event to achieve governmental objectives and help Sarawak’s arts and crafts communities interact with influential buyers and collaborators,” he said.

He said Kuching is the perfect venue for this event as it is one of 57 world craft cities recognised by the World Crafts Council.

“More importantly, Sarawak has a long line of traditional arts, crafts and housewares that resonate with Borneo’s identity.

“With a homegrown event like this, it will put Sarawak on the world map,” he said.

Snowdan said the ministry would work closely with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investments, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

He said other related associations and agencies including Sarawak Crafts Council and Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation would also be involved.

“To this end, an advisory committee will be formed and chaired by my ministry to ensure that key stakeholders are involved and derive real benefits from the staging of this major event,” he said.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datu Hii Chang Kee said the ministry wanted the local industry players to cooperate with the government in organising this sort of international events.

“Business Events (BE) Sarawak is focusing to develop more homegrown events. We have a lot of international events but if we can have our own branding, our own homegrown event in Sarawak, it would be very helpful to the local tourism and business events industry,” he said.

Alongside the expo, there will be an international conference, the best at show awards, live demonstrations, business matching sessions and industry talks.

While Asiacraft 2023 will focus on the B2B element of the handicrafts industry, the show will be open to the public on the last two days for those looking to make purchases or simply appreciate the artistic and creative works of artisans.

Asiacraft 2023 will be happening from Sept 12 to 14 at BCCK.

About 5,000 trade buyers are expected to attend of which 500 come from overseas.

BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman, AMB Tarsus Events Group chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf, and Tarsus Asia director Andrew Siow were also present at the press conference.