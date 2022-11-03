Three rescued in Bintulu after being trapped in house due to flood

BINTULU (Nov 3): Three people were rescued last night after they were trapped in their house at Mile 6 squatter area here due to the flooding.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, four personnel from Bintulu fire station were deployed to the location after being notified at 8.02pm.

“Upon arriving at the location, Bomba personnel found two women and a boy were trapped in the house.

“They were unable to get out after the main road to their house was cut off due to the flood,” Bomba added.

Bomba personnel then used a boat to evacuate the three individuals to a safe area before handing them over to their family.

The operation ended at 9.44pm.