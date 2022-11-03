Warisan contesting 53 seats

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Parti Warisan is contesting 53 parliamentary seats nationwide in the 15th General Election (GE15), including 25 in Sabah and one in Labuan.

Its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said at a press conference to announce the candidates on Thursday that he would defend the Semporna parliamentary seat.

He has held the seat for six terms since 1995, five of which were on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket, while in 2018 (GE14), he won on Warisan’s ticket.

He said Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking, who is also Moyog Assemblyman, would defend the Penampang parliamentary seat, and party’s information chief Datuk Azis Jamman is defending the Sepanggar seat.

“When we want to contest, we have to make sure we can win, not simply to fulfill what the people’s wishes … we need winnable candidates, those who are capable, knowledgeable, we want candidates with soul … defend our rights, especially MA63 (MA63 Agreement), don’t just make promises,” he said.

He said Warisan was still looking to field its candidates at a few more parliamentary seats in the peninsula if there was positive feedback from the electorates and the party had the candidates.

Others who were announced to defend their respective parliamentary seats are Warisan Wirawati chief Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud) and two of the party Supreme Council members Datuk Rozman Isli (Labuan) and Ma’mun Sulaiman (Kalabakan).

He said that among the new faces are Warisan Wira chief Mohd Ismail Ayob (Kinabatangan), Wirawati deputy chief Jo-Anna Sue Henly Rampas (Tuaran) and Ranau Warisan division head Markos Siton (Ranau).

Former Lahad Datu assemblyman Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal who is also Shafie’s younger brother, is running for the Lahad Datu parliamentary seat.

Others fielded are Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof, for Kimanis and Sekong assemblyman Alias Sani (Batu Sapi).

Following redelineation of Sabah electoral boundaries in 2019, the name of the Silam parliamentarery constituency was changed to Lahad Datu, while the state constituency of Lahad Datu to Silam.

Shafie said for the Bugaya state by-election, Warisan is fielding Syariah lawyer Jamil Hamzah as its candidate.

He also announced three candidates for seats in the Peninsula, namely real estate developer Leong Cheok Lung for the Kampar parliamentary seat, civil engineer Rahim Awang (Kapar parliamentary seat) and lawyer Leong Cheok Keng for the Malim Nawar state seat in Perak.

The Warisan candidates:

SABAH

P167 Kudat – Rashid Harun

P168 Kota Marudu – Datuk Jilid Kuminding

P169 Kota Belud – Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis

P170 Tuaran – Jo-Anna Sue Henly Rampas

P171 Sepanggar – Datuk Azis Jamman

P172 Kota Kinabalu – Amanda Yeo

P173 Putatan – Ahmad Mohd Said

P174 Penampang – Datuk Darell Leiking

P175 Papar – Ahmad Hassan

P176 Kimanis – Dr Daud Yusof

P177 Beaufort – Masri Adul

P178 Sipitang – Datuk Adnan Puteh

P179 Ranau – Markos Siton

P180 Keningau – Rasinin Koutis

P181 Tenom – Ukim Buandi

P182 Pensiangan – Siti Noorhasmahwatty Osman

P183 Beluran – Rowiena Rasid

P184 Libaran – Sh Bokrata SH Hassan

P185 Batu Sapi – Alias Sani

P186 Sandakan – Alex Thien

P187 Kinabatangan – Mohd Ismail Ayob

P188 Lahad Datu – Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal

P189 Semporna – Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal

P190 Tawau – Chen Ket Chuin

P191 Kalabakan – Ma’mun Sulaiman

BUGAYA STATE BY-ELECTION

N066 – Jamil Hamzah

LABUAN

P166 Labuan – Datuk Rozman Isli