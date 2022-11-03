Warisan entering young, experienced and knowledgeable candidates

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Warisan is entering candidates who are young, experienced and knowledgeable in the 15th General Election.

“This is one of our efforts to ensure we have leaders who are young and we continue to have them … this is one of the processes of returning to youth in the leadership of Malaysia,” said Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He added that the youngest candidate the party is offering is 28 years old, Chen Ket Chuin @ KC, a lawyer, who would be contesting in Tawau.

Shafie also said that Warisan’s candidates are also qualified academically with many of them possessing overseas qualifications.

“We are providing a choice to the country so that the country is on the right track,” he said after announcing the names of the candidates who would be contesting for parliament seats during the 15th General Election.

At the same time, he said that there are also a mixture of political figures with experiences in administration, permanent secretary, district officer and these were the choices given to the people in Malaysia who are in Sabah.

Shafie said that there are also some members of the assembly who have continued to faithfully stick with the party.

“We have parliament members who are the voice from Sabah in parliament, who are not only strong in voice but also in content, their views in legislation, and plans that can be improved by members from the party,” he said.

He said that there are several lawyers contesting and he hoped to be successful in the upcoming 15th General Election.

As for the selection of candidates in West Malaysia, Shafie said that they are aiming for winnable and credible candidates.

He said that this was the choice given to the people, without any party alliance.

“Everything is Warisan but our priority is to ensure the economic problem in the country, the unemployment, that legislation is respected and enforced and for foreign ties to be improved,” he said, adding that clarity is the way forward for the country.

“We are putting aside your wants, your desires. We are driven by the voice of the people on the ground who ask when the price of goods can be addressed, when goods can be received, the economy of the country, the currency,” he said.

Shafie also said that there are too many government-linked companies in Malaysia and there shouldn’t be competition with the private sector too much.

“Government should not be in business; business should be in business,” he added.

Shafie also spoke of border control and it is important for Malaysia to have a comprehensive kind of approach in administering it.