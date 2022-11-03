Warisan fielding five women candidates

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Five women are among the 25 Parti Warisan candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) in Sabah.

They are Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, 40, Jo-Anna Sue Henly Rampas, 33, Yeo Yan Yin @ Amanda Yeo, 29, Siti Noorhashamwatty Osman, 38, and Rowiena Rasid, 34.

Isnaraissah, who is Warisan Wirawati chief, is defending the Kota Belud seat which she has held since 2018.

Warisan Wirawati deputy chief Jo-Anna is contesting in Tuaran, Yeo in Kota Kinabalu, Siti Noorhashamwatty in Pensiangan and Rowiena in Beluran.

Isnaraissah commended Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal’s bravery in giving opportunities to youths and Wirawati to contest in the GE15.

She said that 70 percent of the voters in her constituency in Kota Belud are between 18 years old and 40 years old.

“I believe that youths want us to listen, and they want to see what their MP can do for them,” she said.

Isnaraissah was a Deputy Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister and becomes an opposition MP following the Sheraton move.

“I believe that I have done my best and my performance has been consistent in fighting for Kota Belud and for Sabah,” she said.

“I shall leave it to the process of democracy and to the people,” she added when asked how she would fare in the upcoming election.

Among Isnairaissah’s contenders is Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan from Barisan Nasional (BN).

Jo-Anna will be facing United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau and Parti Bersatu Sabah information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

“It is not the first time with Joniston and Madius. This is a very good get-together. We’ll see how it gets going and wish everyone the best,” she said.

She also said that all three of them are from Kiulu, which probably signifies that Kiulu people have potential to become leaders.

Jo-Anna said that she is also happy with Shafie’s candidate selection this time around as there were more women representatives.

“I think this is very good and refreshing,” she said.

She also reminded that it is the rakyat who decide, and she will do whatever is important to work with the rakyat.

Yeo who hails from Kota Kinabalu, said that as a young person, she would voice out issues that are close to the hearts of people at the State capital.

“Issues such as the high cost of living, and the public transport, as well as proper city planning so we can integrate cycling and jogging. That would be a good mission for KK (Kota Kinabalu). My vision is I want a livable city,” she said.

She also hoped to create a better policy for Kota Kinabalu so the people can enjoy lower cost of living and better transport.

Meanwhile, Siti Noorhashamwatty and Rowiena want to bring development to their areas, cited as among the poorest in the country.

Siti Noorhashamwatty who is contesting for the first time for a parliament seat, will be facing the incumbent Barisan Nasional MP, Datuk Arthur Kurup.

She said that Pensiangan still lacks so much development despite being the main producer of timber in Sabah.

“I shall use my advantage as a woman to fight against Arthur Kurup. There are issues related to education, development,” she said.

She added that Nabawan is the poorest district in the country.

Rowiena said that she is the first woman to contest in Beluran.

“From USNO to PBS to now, there has never been a woman contesting,” she said.

She added that she wanted to compete because Beluran continues to be the poorest district under its parliament members from BN to Bersatu

“As a person from Beluran, I am the first Orang Sungai and the first woman to contest for parliament,” she said.

Rowiena also said that Beluran is the largest producer of palm oil in Malaysia with 70,000 acres of land planted with the commodity that are monopolised by companies from West Malaysia.

“Even though we produce oil palm, but the per capita income is low at RM500 and there are places with no water, with no roads, with no electricity, and there are people who are illiterate because of the high rate of school truancy because there are no bridges and students have to go past crocodiles,” she said.

“Most of our youths who are 18 years old are unemployed so they have to migrate to other places and return only after they retire. So the population are mainly the elderly,” she said.

GRS-BN Sabah has not decided on who to contest in Beluran whose incumbent MP is Datuk Ronald Kiandee.

GRS wants to keep Kiandee for Beluran but Umno wants Sandakan Municipal Council president Benedict Asmat to contest the seat.

A decision on the candidate will be made on or before nomination day on Saturday.