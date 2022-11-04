10 GE15 hotspots in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Police have identified ten 15th General Election hot spots in Sabah.

They are P171 Sepanggar; P172 Kota Kinabalu; P173 Putatan; P175 Papar; P167 Kudat; P184 Libaran; P186 Sandakan; P188 Lahad Datu; P189 Semporna; and P190 Tawau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, in a statement on Friday said security will be tightened in these areas to ensure GE15 will run smoothly without any incident.

Police have also identified 86 areas which are difficult to access by normal vehicles and helicopter services will be used to assist in delivering ballot boxes to the said areas.

The areas include 11 parliamentary constituencies in Beluran, Singangan, Kudat, Kinabatagan, Sipitang, Tenom, Kota Marudu, Ranau, Penampang, Kota Belud and Semporna, while 26 places will be used as nomination centers.

Idris said 2,141 police officers and personnel will be on duty for nomination day, while a total of 7,028 officers and personnel will be on duty on polling day.

Idris also said 4,370 personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps and 604 Police Volunteer Reserve members will be on duty to assist police in keeping security and public order on nomination and polling days.

Meanwhile, Idris advised supporters of political parties not to cause any provocation on nomination day and not to park their vehicles that will cause traffic jams.

Public is also advised not to fly drone at the nomination centers on Saturday.

Lastly, all party candidates are reminded to observe and fully comply with the Election Offences Act 1954 and related regulations.