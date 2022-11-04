254 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): Sabah recorded 254 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with the capital city topped the list.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu reported 73 infections in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, other districts which recorded double-digit cases are Penampang 27, Lahad Datu 23, Sandakan 17, Tuaran 15, Keningau 14, Beaufort 12, Putatan 11, Papar 10 and Tawau 10.

“Sabah recorded an increase of 39 cases compared to yesterday’s figure with 254 new infections.

“This relatively large increase is caused by the positivity rate which increased from 9.53 per cent yesterday to 12.45 per cent today.

“The total number of test samples was 2,040 slightly less than yesterday’s,” he said.

Four districts recorded zero infection namely Beluran, Kalabakan, Pitas and Telupid.

A total of 247 from the 254 cases are under Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3 and six in Category 4.