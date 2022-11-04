63 flood victims still at relief centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): The number of flood victims in Sabah housed in a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) this morning increased by one to 63 people from 18 families compared to yesterday afternoon.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat said in a statement that only one PPS is still operating in Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort, which is sheltering all the flood victims.

“The trend during the evacuation of victims and the current flood disaster remains, the weather this morning is good,” according to the statement today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms in one or two areas, especially in the interior, in the afternoon and night in the state today. — Bernama