Abang Johari: Rally behind GPS in GE15 for nation’s stability

SIBU (Nov 4): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today called on Sarawakian voters to give their undivided support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said rallying behind the state’s ruling coalition would help ensure political stability after the polls, and Sarawakians need GPS to continue administering the state so various voices from Sarawak will be heard by Putrajaya.

“That is why we need GPS to administer Sarawak — they (the federal side) also have to acknowledge the voice of Sarawak in Parliament.

“We need to send a very strong voice to Parliament. We place 31 candidates and with God’s blessing, we also want to sapu (clean sweep) all 31 seats if possible,” he said when launching a Sarawakku Sayang Programme at the Civic Centre here today.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak had contributed to the nation’s stability in the political crisis which had occurred and believed Sarawak can continue to play a role in ensuring the country’s political stability after GE15.

“We just pray we will win all the seats. And be humble. Our future is promising. GPS was the one that determined the stability in Malaysia when we had the crisis.

“This time around, we will play the same role — we will form a strong government so our agenda will continue. As your leader, I will explore more income for the state,” he said.

Abang Johari also opined Sarawak had the potential to become Bavaria in Germany.

He said Sarawak could grow to become the nerve of development in Malaysia.

“Germany is a federation and one of the powerhouses of Europe. If Germany has a fever, Bavaria cannot escape a cough. Let Sarawak be the Bavaria of Malaysia,” he said.

For the record, Bavaria is the largest German state by land area, comprising roughly a fifth of the total land area of Germany.