Anyi: Don’t let Baram be left behind, vote for GPS

BARAM (Nov 4): Baram incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau today called on Sarawakians to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure Baram is one of the 31 seats won by the coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Anyi said the people of Baram cannot be afford to be left behind when other seats are won by GPS in the November 19 polls.

“We want Baram to be one of the 31 seats won by GPS. We do not want Baram to be left behind.

“Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) has targetted winning all 31 seats this election,” he said when met here today.

On his candidacy, he said it comes with huge responsibility and thanked the party’s top leadership for their trust in nominating him to defend the seat again.

As for other candidates contesting the seat, Anyi said his election machinery must work harder this election as he will be going up against his traditional political rival, Roland Engan who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sarawak chairman.