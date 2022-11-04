Bersih to deploy 100 observers for GE15

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) will deploy100 observers for the 15th General Election (GE15 Pemantau) registered under the Election Commission (EC) to monitor the election process and election offenses by all parties especially candidates, political parties, election officials and the authorities.

In a press statement yesterday, Bersih Steering Committee said Bersih is also launching a website to help election observers, Bersih volunteers, and the public to report election irregularities.

There are 10 election offences and issues that Bersih is focusing on. They are bribery and vote buying; treating and gifts; undue influence by government through handouts or inducements; abuse of government machinery and excessive spending.

Election offences also include intimidation and violent behaviour; biasness by public servants and institutions; advance and postal vote; polling day issue and electoral roll issue.

The spokesperson also said people who witness these election offences can report to https://pemantau.org/aduanpru15/.

For more information on election offences please visit https://pemantau.org/. This website is constantly updated with frequently asked questions (FAQ) and the public can check for misinformation and get accurate information about the election process. This is our effort to combat misinformation and fake news.

Bersih has also launched a Hotline for the public to call if they have any questions or issues regarding the process and conduct of election. The public can also Whatsapp questions to +6017-6842726 or email to pru15@bersih.org.

The public can also follow all Bersih election monitoring campaigns and actions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.