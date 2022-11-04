Births of over 4,100 Filipino workers in Sabah registered

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 4): The Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur completed its first series of special consular missions to the oil palm plantations in Sabah.

Three special consular missions were conducted in Tawau on June 5-9, Sandakan on August 21-30 and Lahad Datu on October 21-30 to facilitate the issuance of birth certificates, passports and Philippine national identification (ID) documents to undocumented Filipinos in Sabah in order to regularize their employment status in the oil palm plantations.

They were conducted by staff from the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

During the missions, they registered the births of more than 4,100 Filipino plantation workers and their dependents. The team also processed more than 4,600 applications for Philippine passports and more than 2,700 applications for Philippine national IDs.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) conducted exploratory talks with the management and workers of oil palm plantations to verify employment contracts and promoted the POLO-OWWA programs to Filipino workers. POLO also made worksite visits at various plantations.

The embassy is set to hold another special consular mission to Sandakan this month.