BN govt’s approval rating falls to 31 pct, Merdeka Center finds ahead of GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): A survey by independent pollster Merdeka Center found that only 31 per cent of voters it surveyed were satisfied with the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government, while 60 per cent reported dissatisfaction.

This was a fall of 7 percentage points from the last survey in September 2022, with the highest approval rating at 45 per cent went it first took over in October last year.

The report with the survey results released today noted that as of October 28 ahead of the 15th general election (GE15), ethnic Chinese respondents had the biggest proportion of dissatisfaction at 83 per cent followed by the Indian community at 79 per cent.

The only demographic with a higher proportion of satisfied respondents compared to dissatisfied were those who work for the government or in government-linked companies (48 per cent satisfied versus 42 per cent dissatisfied) and Muslim Bumiputeras (58 per cent satisfied versus 34 per cent dissatisfied). – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME