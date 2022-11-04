Businessman calling himself ‘friend of BN’ seeks to stand as independent in Santubong

KUCHING (Nov 4): Businessman Affendi Jeman has announced his desire to contest in the Santubong parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

The 59-year-old said he would stand as a ‘friend’ of Barisan Nasional (BN) given the coalition’s contributions to Sarawak’s development.

“I’m a Barisan loyalist. Since there is no longer Barisan in Sarawak, I have decided to contest as an independent on a pro-Barisan platform,” he told a press conference here today.

According to him, strong support from the ground, especially among Santubong folk, prompted him to stand.

“My decision to contest in the coming polls is because of the insistence by thousands of people of Santubong.

“I think I can win,” he said, adding that joining politics would enable him to elevate local micro entrepreneurs in his constituency.

If given the mandate, he said he would contribute to economic growth based on his experience as an entrepreneur.

He also claimed to have first proposed the idea of a second deputy prime minister to represent Sabah and Sarawak.

“If I win in the GE15 and I am able to become the representative for P193 Santubong, I will claim the second DPM’s post.

“I promise that I do not want to be the ‘Yang Berhormat’ (the Honourable) but I want to be the ‘Yang Berkhidmat’ (one who serves).

“I also promise to serve my best and I will be a loud voice in the Dewan Rakyat to fight for the rights of Sarawak’s people,” he added.

On whether his candidacy had been endorsed by the BN leadership, Affendi said it was his own decision to contest.

“It doesn’t involve BN in the federal level. So, to become a leader, I have to decide my fate and the fate of Sarawakians. I don’t depend on any decision-making from other parties,” he said.

On his logo, he said it would be revealed on nomination day tomorrow.

Affendi was formerly the Sarawak Umno sponsor chairman.

However, he later joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak when Pakatan Harapan (PH) came into power in 2018.

During the 2013 parliamentary election, Affendi polled just 233 votes and lost his deposit.

Should Affendi pass the nomination process tomorrow, there could be at least a three-cornered fight in Santubong.

Also contesting in the seat will be Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Dato Sri Nancy Shukri and Mohamad Zen Peli from Parti Amanah Negara.